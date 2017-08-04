Killing Floor 2 is $12 in the September Humble Monthly Bundle

The Humble Monthly Bundle for September is now available for purchase, once again offering over $100 in games for just $12. As is the way with these super-secret deals, all but one game in the package—Killing Floor 2—will remain hidden until the purchasing window has closed.

It works like this: For $12 per month, you get one game immediately—in this case, Killing Floor 2—and the rest at the end of the month, when the next Humble Monthly goes live. It's subscription-based but you can cancel anytime, so you can grab the ones you like without being committed any further. And it's usually a really good deal, even without taking the bonus games into account—Killing Floor 2 normally goes for $30 on its own, for instance.

But the extras aren't just pointless throwaways. The August monthly bundle offered Pillars of Eternity and NBA 2K17 up front, plus One Piece Burning Blood, Offworld Trading Company, War for the Overworld, Overcooked, Wuppo, Nongunz, Quiet City, and Kevin Eastman's Underwhere issues 1-4. That's not bad for 12 bucks.

The September Humble Monthly Bundle will be available for purchase until September 1.