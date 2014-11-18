Just Cause 3 details: no multiplayer at launch, map size discussed

Just Cause 3's official unveiling last week was typically light on details, but solid information is starting to trickle through thanks to a new Game Informer interview. According to Avalanche Studios co-founder Christofer Sundberg, the game will not feature a multiplayer component at launch, despite the PC community having built a convincing case for one in Just Cause 2.

While it won't boast multiplayer at launch, it's possible the studio will retrofit it later. "Maybe sometime down the line, we'll take Rico into the modern world of multiplaying," Sundberg said. "We don't expect the fans to make the multiplayer for Just Cause 3, but at some point you have to make a choice on where your focus is. Our strength is the sandbox experience, and we want to deliver a great Just Cause 3 experience."

Meanwhile, game director Roland Lesterlin says the game world is unlikely to be bigger than in Just Cause 2, though it will certainly feature more detail.

"Just Cause 2 was already enormous,"Lesterlin said. "We really wanted to focus now on density and the feel of the world itself. So we didn't necessarily just have to do increased land mass. But we have certainly gone a lot bigger when it comes to density of the world and now it's not just on top of the world, we also have caves and tunnels and all sorts of stuff there too."

Just Cause 3 is expected to release in 2015.