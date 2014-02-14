Just Cause 2 Multiplayer video: exploring the insanity of Build World

I didn't think Just Cause 2 Multiplayer could be more ridiculous than it was when it launched in December , but Build World, a custom server created by avid JC2-MP player Jman100, proved me wrong. Any normal JC2-MP server you join will be filled with dozens of people stunt jumping off of jumbo jets or flying boats across the sky. Jman's Build World adds something new: his server, called Jman100's Freeroam Construction Sandbox, includes a separate instance where players can spawn any object that exists in Just Cause 2, from a tree to a Mt. Rushmore-like rock face, and place it as they see fit.

I put together a gallery of Build World's weirdest and funniest sights, which you can find here . But that wasn't enough to convey the silly fun of exploring Build World, so I had Jman100 tour me around his server while I captured video. We inevitably spent most of our time doing backflips in stretch limos, flying boats through the air, and causing havoc with Just Cause's crazy physics. Check it out below.

For more of Build World, check out our gallery , which includes an interview with Jman on how he scripted the server. Want to play for yourself? Here's the server's website.