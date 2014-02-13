Just Cause 2 Multiplayer's best server is Build World, and it's full of amazing creations

Jman100: "I have to manually do upkeep on Build World. Most of the time it's because a user has spawned a giant stack of bridges to the sky or something similar. The biggest reason, for now, is due to a limit on the maximum number of objects that the server can hold. Until the next update to JCMP, there is a maximum of 65535 objects. So I have to keep useless and spammed objects cleared out as much as possible. After the next update, that limit will be raised quite a bit into the millions (or maybe even the billions). I may also implement hotspots around the teleport locations like airport and racetrack so that objects cannot be spawned there, as well as some sort of area protection to prevent people from ruining other peoples build work."