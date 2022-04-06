It's official, Assassin's Creed is coming to Fortnite

Audio player loading…

Continuing its quest to become a sort-of digital Funko-Pop warehouse, Epic has announced that two new, Assassin's Creed-themed outfits are coming to Fortnite (opens in new tab).

Yes, from tomorrow, players will be able to roam Epic's battle-royale as two of the best characters from Ubisoft's series – Assassin's Creed II's Ezio Auditore da Firenze (who had been revealed prematurely (opens in new tab) by dataminers) or Eivor Varinsdottir from Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Both skins have a "hooded" and "unhooded" variant, which can be changed in Fortnite's Locker, while each comes with some fun Assassin's Creed-related extras. The Eivor Outfit includes Ezio's Hidden Blade Pickaxe, which is exclusive to Ezio, and can be equipped by performing the Oufit's inbuilt Assassin's Strike

emote. Meanwhile, Eivor's Outfits comes bundled with Eivor's Shiled Back Bling, and a pair of twin handaxes known as the Raven Clan Pickaxe. These both come bundled with Eivor's Viking War Cry emote, where Eivor bangs the head of her axe against her shield.

Finally, Eivor also has a bonus item, the Wolf-Kissed Longboat Glider, which can be purchased from the Item Shop, either separately or as part of the Tales from the Animus Bundle, which gives you both outfits and all associated gear, alongside these additional items:

Wolf-Kissed Spray

Eivor’s Fury Loading Screen

Raven Clan Emoticon

A Tales from the Animus Banner

Incidentally, a "Wolf-Kissed Spray" is also how a wolf marks its territory in the real world.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Both skins will be available from tomorrow at 8pm Eastern Time, or 1am BST. Which isn't an entirely inappropriate time to drop Assassin's Creed skins, although really they should have been sprung on us unexpectedly at 4am in the morning.