It looks like Assassin's Creed's Ezio is coming to Fortnite

Fortnite dataminter Shiina has posted a pair of images indicating that Assassin's Creed stabsmith Ezio Auditore da Firenze is coming to Fortnite.

ASSASSINS CREED OUTFIT pic.twitter.com/qBc5yI7mLlMarch 1, 2022 See more

That's not all: The Fortnite News account has also provided a look at Ezio's wrist blade emote:

A look at the Assassin's Strike Built-in Emote! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ot00FwEiLbMarch 1, 2022 See more

And, for good measure, the Hidden Blade pickaxe:

A look at the Ezio's Hidden Blade Pickaxe in the Locker! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/7dJntaCghtMarch 1, 2022 See more

For those who might be new to the Fortnite scene, this is far from the first inter-game crossover between Fortnite and a major series from another publisher. Other recent game-based tie-ins include Uncharted, League of Legends, and Gears of War—and that's noot even getting into the broader pop-culture crossovers with everything from X-Men to Star Wars, The Rock, and—sure, why not—Air Jordans. In fact, Epic just kicked off Amazing Web Week in Fortnite that gives players a chance to earn Spider-Man's Web Shooters as loot.

There's no official word from Epic about Ezio's appearance just yet, but I imagine we'll be getting confirmation soon enough. We'll be sure to update when it happens.