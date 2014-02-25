Indie shooter Tower of Guns launches March 4

New indie shooter Tower of Guns looks like it's custom made for the time-crunched, over-scheduled gamer. The FPS releases March 4 and offers randomized mayhem and challenges the developer Terrible Posture Games says can be accomplished in a single, lunch break-sized sitting. It also has a wonderful and vicious-sounding shotgun rocket launcher which sounds like a perfectly natural way to relax.

Designer Joe Mirabello started the one-man operation of Terrible Posture Games after the collapse of his former development house, 38 Studios. Replayability seems to be on Mirabello's mind with Tower of Guns, as the FPS applies a thick coat of randomness to its bosses, power-ups, and enemies, according to the game's official website .

"For all of those who have too many games (or too little time) this is a game you can pick up and play again and again, without remembering where you were or what you were up to," reads the description on Steam . "If you're gonna win, you're gonna do it within an hour or two. That's a big if though... it won't be easy."

Because of its interesting mix of gun upgrades and centuple jumping, Tower of Guns had already made our list of shooters to keep an eye out for in 2014. You can check out the game's launch trailer below.