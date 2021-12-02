Here's when Icarus unlocks in your time zone

It's almost time to hunt, build, survive, and gather precious exotic resources on a hostile alien world. Survival game Icarus releases on December 3 after several months of beta weekends. Icarus, from studio RocketWerkz (founded by Dean Hall of DayZ fame) is a session-based survival game and can be played solo or with up to 8 players. It's launching simultaneously across the world, so there's no need to mess with your Steam region settings.

Here's exactly when you can play Icarus.

Icarus release times

Icarus is set to release on December 3. If you've preordered it, it can be preloaded on Steam right now. Here are the release times across different regions on December 3 (and December 4 in some areas).

Los Angeles : 2 pm PST

: 2 pm PST New York : 5 pm EST

: 5 pm EST London : 10 pm GMT/UTC

: 10 pm GMT/UTC New Zealand: 11 am NZT (December 4)

If your time zone isn't listed above, here's a handy time zone converter that'll tell you exactly when Icarus will be available on your PC.

This is the first chapter of Icarus, called First Cohort, and will include some new content not seen in the beta weekends leading up to launch. There will be 35 missions to play, and it'll be the first time we've seen the forest outpost map, a persistent zone to build a permanent home in. If you're curious to learn more, here's everything we know about Icarus.