If you want to build your dream home you'll need to know how to rotate items in The Sims 4. Placing all those lovely couches, tables, chairs, and bookcases into your rooms in a pleasing fashion is easy when you know how it's done, and if something isn't placed quite right it may look awkward or cause trouble for your Sims as they navigate the house. So, you may need to rotate and turn the item to find the perfect fit.

You'll need to be in build mode to be able to select items in your house or buy new items from the menu. Left-clicking an item, object, piece of furniture, or decoration will select it so you can move it around the room.

Once you're in build mode and have selected an item, there are three different ways to rotate items and objects in The Sims 4.