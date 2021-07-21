Want to know how to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact? Now that the Genshin Impact 2.0 update is here, we can finally access the realm of the Electro Archon, a chain of islands constantly battered by lightning and storms. Inazuma is the home of the new five-star Cryo character Ayaka and Kaedehara Kazuha, the headline character from the 1.6 update.

There are some prerequisites to unlocking this new Japanese-themed region, but if you're itching to explore, this guide has you covered. Here's how to unlock the Inazuma quest in Genshin Impact and travel to the new islands.

Genshin Impact Inazuma quest: How to unlock it

There are a couple of steps you'll need to complete if you want to travel to Inazuma. If you've been playing for a while, there's a good chance you've already completed them. But if you're stuck wondering how to get started, make sure you meet the requirements:

Raise your Adventure Level (AR) to 30 or above.

Complete the Archon Quest, 'Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves'.

Assuming you've done both of those things, you should find the new Archon quest, 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia', when you navigate to the quest menu.

How to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact

The first part of the new Archon quest sends you to Liyue Harbor to speak with Katheryne from the Adventurer's Guild. If you choose the 'navigate' option in the quest menu, the marker on the map will show you where to go.

Once you've spoken to Katheryne and a crew member, you'll be sent far to the east—again, you should have a marker on the map to signify where. The easiest way to get there is to teleport to the Guyun Stone Forest area and then make your way to the ship. It's pretty far out from the coast, so you'll need to either glide or swim to reach it.

Once onboard the ship, look for Bedou, the captain and speak with her to trigger a cutscene. Once that's over, you'll arrive in Inazuma and you're free to start exploring the new region.