HMV GamesMaster Golden Joystick Awards 2012 - voting ends today!

The hour of the Joystick is nigh! This Friday, The Golden Joystick Awards 2012 will anoint the year's best games - and you can decide which get the gongs. But not for much longer, as voting remains open for one final day only. If the thought of being kingmaker isn't enough to get you down to the ballet box at www.goldenjoystick.com , how about a potential £4000 of tech swag from event sponsors HMV? Check the site for details.

The Golden Joystick shortlist this year runs the gamut: Skyrim's up for a shot at the big one, The Ultimate Game of the Year, toughing it out with the likes of Batman: Arkham City, Dark Souls, Diablo 3 and Mass Effect 3. Meanwhile there are individual awards for racers, shooters, MMOs, RPGs and more - even DLC. Be sure to have your say.

Games aren't the only ones up for winning this year: for the first time, the Joysticks are looking to champion players themselves with a YouTube Gamer Award; Yogscast, InTheLittleWood and TheSyndicateProject are just some of those in the running.

You can watch the ceremony live this year, too: the www.goldenjoystick.com Golden Joystick site will have a stream Friday 26th October 3pm BST in conjunction with YouTube. It'll be worth keeping your eyes peeled: there'll be a fair few world exclusive revelations from Square Enix, THQ and others, plus a mysterious special appearance. Hm!

Here's a video of a nice man telling you why you should tune in:

So pop along and vote! Together we may even break last year's Guinness World Record for votes cast in a gaming award. Huzzah.