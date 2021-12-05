Here's your Steam page for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Behold! Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has a Steam page.

The collection is a remaster of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the most recent two games in the series. The Uncharted games are sprawling, set-piece action adventure romps filled with explosions and guns and pirates and modern-day buried treasures of various sorts.



Legacy of Thieves collection is coming to PC—and PS5 I guess—in 2022. We first heard a little hint about an Uncharted PC release earlier this year, with confirmation this summer.



These Uncharted games are just the latest in the slew of Sony's previously PlayStation-exclusive releases hitting our website's titular platform.

Those being games like Horizon: Zero Dawn and God of War, of course, as Sony continues to walk the line between pissing off PlayStation owners and releasing PC games. Uncharted will be one of the first games released under its new PlayStation PC label. PlayStation also recently acquired a company known for producing some pretty good PC ports.

They're doing a movie based on Uncharted too. If I've understood things right it stars Spider-Man.