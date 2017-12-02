Here's what's new in Cuphead's latest update

A new update for Cuphead has addressed a myriad of issues plaguing the retro platformer, including the inexplicable controller disconnection/reconnection error.
"We've been hard at work over the last couple of months squashing bugs, fixing exploits, and even doing a little bit of gameplay balance tuning," states the update post. "Thank you all for your patience, kindness, and support. We wouldn't be here without you."
Here, check out the full patch notes below:
- Fixed various freezes caused by controller disconnection/reconnection
- Fixed infinite controller rumble bug
- Fixed various freezes and soft-locks and crashes
- Improvements to saving and loading
- No longer possible to create a Mugman army
- Fixed rapid-weapon-swap damage glitch
- Slight charge weapon damage reduction
- Charge weapon charge is now maintained during parry
- Now possible to unequip secondary weapon, Super, and Charm from equipment menu (Press "Y" to unequip)
- Mr. Chimes no longer gets stuck or goes off-screen
- King Dice’s Start Over square will now only trigger once per attempt
- Player 2 now appears in the King Dice board after being revived at the end of a mini-boss level
- Dice Palace score now properly resets when retrying the level
- Fixed improper hit boxes on the Devil's snake attack
- Fixed Devil's goat attack so it hits ducking players
- Elevator on Rugged Ridge no longer locks if Player 1 dies
- A+ grade now possible on Funfair Fever and Treetop Trouble
- No longer possible to damage bosses that are off-screen
- Fixed rare crash when parrying on Carnival Kerfuffle
- Fixed Roundabout shots not coming back on screen on select stages
- Baroness Von Bon Bon death results now properly displays progress on phase 3
- Dr. Kahl's Robot death results now properly displays progress on phase 1
- Fixed various minor collision bugs
- Various art and animation polish
- Minor sound effect bug fixes and polish
- Added spooky Mausoleum announcer
- Touch fuzzy, get a little dizzy
"There’s not a whiff of cynicism about Cuphead: from its aesthetic to its systems, it’s wilfully off-trend, and utterly its own thing," we said in our Cuphead review, in which we awarded the game an impressive 86. "As tough as it gets, ultimately that’s what’s really worth shouting about."
YouTube channel 64 Bits recently reimagined many of Dark Souls' most memorable bosses with a Cuphead-esque animation style.