Dark Souls as a Cuphead-inspired 2D platformer looks great

The 'Souls-like' label may need to die, but that hasn't prevented many an enthusiast using the term to describe Cuphead – mainly because you die a lot in it. So it makes sense that there are folk out there dreaming about the two games converging, and some have even gone as far as to illustrate how such a convergence would look.

YouTube channel 64 Bits have done so, reimagining many of Dark Souls' most memorable bosses with an animation style closely resembling Cuphead. You have a cute version of Ornstein and Smough, a cute version of Sif, and a cute overworld view of Firelink Shrine. Even the bonfire there looks cute.

While the video below is impressive, don't get your hopes up that this is an actual game. "Before you ask, no, this is not actual gameplay," the description reads. "It will never be a game, but one can dream right?"

Indeed we can. Check it out below: