Halloween video riffs on a PC gamer's worst nightmare

We're just a day away from Halloween, when small people will appear at your door to procure sugary treats while dressed as grisly pop culture references. To get into the spooky spirit, hardware manufacturer Corsair has put together a video that is sure to scare the bejeezus out of any PC gamer.

It opens with a horse-headed man asking a man if he'd like to play a game, in a similar fashion to the movie Saw. But hey, it's not all bad. He gets to play Doom. That's a great game! Oh, wait. What's happening? Oh, god... the frame rate. It's dropping!

"What's the matter, Adam? The human eye can only see at 24 frames per second anyway," the horse man says, demonstrating perfectly just how evil he is. Don't say I didn't warn you.

As for other creepy celebrations, Steam is currently in the midst of its Halloween sale, with discounts on games like Resident Evil 4, the Metro Redux series, and much more. It lasts until November 1 at 10 AM PT.