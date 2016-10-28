The 2016 Steam Halloween Sale is live

In case you hadn't noticed the rivers of blood running down the street and rocketing blood sugar levels among pre-teens, it's Halloween! Almost, anyway, and close enough to the big day for Valve to kick off the 2016 Steam Halloween Sale. It's horror games as far as the eye can see (well, a few pages of them), plus scary movies, and some Halloween updates to non-horror games, too.

A few highlights, chosen in typically arbitrary fashion by yours truly, include Limbo for $2, The Last Door Collector's Edition for $2, the Metro Redux bundle for $7.50, Darkest Dungeon for $15, and Outlast for $5. There's also FEAR, System Shock, Five Nights at Freddy's, Zombie Army Trilogy, Resident Evil, Dead Space, and lots more. The horror movie selection is surprisingly good too, with stuff like the Saw series, Ju-on: The Grudge, and American Werewolf in London all marked down.

The Steam Halloween Sale is live now, but it's a short one: It's only running until 10 am PT on November 1.