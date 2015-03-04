GTA 5 bolsters online mode ahead of PC launch

Heists are coming to GTA 5's online mode—or GTA Online—on March 10. That's nice, of course, but GTA 5 itself isn't coming to PC until April 14. Nevertheless, Rockstar has announced a series of improvements and extras planned for the Heists update, and all of them are planned for PC at launch.

As players advance through Heists—detailed in this trailer—they'll unlock new "Adversary Modes". These act as additional competitive challenges. Among the new modes is the Warriors-inspired Come Out To Play, in which a team of 'runners' must survive against hunter teams riding ATVs and motorbikes.

In siege mentality, four players must defend a location from six attackers, and in Hasta La Vista a team of big rigs tries to run down a team of cyclists for god only knows what reason.

The update also brings an MMO-style daily system to the game. "Whether you tend towards Jobs or free-form activities, Daily Objectives will give you a rotating series of challenges to take on for GTA$ rewards," explains the Rockstar Newswire.

We'll get all of this, and the rest of the game, on April 14. You can pass the remaining six weeks by perusing these GTA 5 PC screenshots, by playing other games, by modding GTA 4, or just by generally getting on with your life.