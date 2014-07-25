GTA 4 graphics mod iCEnhancer gets major new 3.0 update

Yes, GTA 5 will arrive on PC later this year. Don't start salivating over the inevitable graphics mods just yet, though: there's still a reason to appreciate the game's slightly older brother. That reason is iCEnhancer 3.0, the new release of the excellent Grand Theft Auto 4 mod. This version updates the ENB, upgrades multiple post-processing effects and improves the game's performance.

Here's the patch list for this new version:

Using latest ENB

New timecycle

New depth of field from scratch

Lens dirt texture

Moving clouds

Whole new color processing method

Rewritten the files for faster performance

Balanced lighting in every weather

Correct godrays following the sun

Multiple new post-effects

Better and faster bloom

Better motion blur

Easier way to configure your settings

Dynamic effects changeable in-game

Compatible 1.0.7.0/EFLC, thanks to Dax

And more...

Those improvements do come with a few known issues—specifically with AMD cards, where users might notice performance or SSAO issues.

The mod's website is currently dead, as people rush to get hold of the new version. For now, then, head to its Facebook page where you'll find a list of mirrors.