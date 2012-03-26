Grand Theft Auto V and Max Payne 3 to support multiplayer "crews"

"Crews" are online teams that can be formed through Max Payne 3's multiplayer mode. Joining a crew will let you keep track of your clan's stats through the Rockstar social club and start feuds with other crews. Hunting down members of crews you're feuding with will give you extra in-game XP and start vendettas that will stretch beyond Max Payne 3's multiplayer mode. Expect to be taking revenge in Grand Theft Auto 5 multiplayer as well.

"If you spot two or more members of a crew you're feuding with on the opposite team, any kills you get against them will count to the overall feud so rivalries will spring up automatically" says a post on the Rockstar blog . These rivalries will trigger additional objectives within a multiplayer skirmish, offering an XP bonus the first crew to reach ten kills. "The grudge will come to the forefront of the game."

"We'll track who you're feuding with, how long you've been feuding, and who's winning. You'll get extra XP for taking down members of crews you're feuding with, so you'll be able to remember those grudges for future matches. Again, we want to create more drama out of the interactions that go down in typical multiplayer matches."

Max Payne 3 is the first Payne to have multiplayer, and the GTA series has never been known for its competitive modes, but if Mass Effect multiplayer can work, there's no reason why Rockstar can't make something decent out of Max Payne's jumpy shootouts. This also suggests they'll be putting more into developing GTA 5's multiplayer component. "Multiplayer is an ever-more important part of all our games moving forward," they say.

"By creating crews through Social Club the crews that you create in Max Payne 3 will be ready and available for you to play in Grand Theft Auto V from day one," Rockstar add. "It's all part of our larger approach to make multiplayer deeper and richer than what's currently available."

Max Payne 3 is out on May 29 in the US and June 1 in Europe. Would you like to see GTA getting more developed multiplayer?