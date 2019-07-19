Grab this Aorus gaming monitor for just $500

If your current gaming monitor just isn't cutting it, it might be time for a significant upgrade. True, we just had the blitz of Amazon Prime Day deals and plenty of options floating around for sale during that time, but it looks like Newegg has another recent option you may want to consider.

You can get the Aorus AD27QD gaming monitor for just $500 right now, which is $100 off its normal price of $600. That's a 17 percent savings off what it typically goes for, if you're keeping track. The sale's going on for the next seven days and ends next Thursday, so if you want in on this deal, which is the cheapest this model has gone for historically, you should act fast.

With a 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate, you should have no trouble getting acclimated to this bad boy at your gaming station. It supports FreeSync, claims zero ghosting, and boasts a 1000:1 contrast ratio with gorgeous HDR. Plus, you can customize the back of the monitor with the RGB Fusion App, which lets you customize the built-in LED systems with colors of your choice.

For the price, you're getting a solid monitor, with plenty of bells and whistles to go along with it.

If you're not exactly sold on this particular model, check out our picks for the best gaming monitors available to see what else is out there.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.