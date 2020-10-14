Grab this ambidextrous Prime Day gaming mouse from Corsair for $28

Proving you don't have to spend a fortune in order to grab a Prime Day PC bargain, the Corsair M55 RGB Pro gaming mouse is something of a hidden gem. It may not look like your typical high-spec gaming rodent, but it has the hardware that counts—inside its unassuming shell you'll find a 12,400 DPI sensor.

Importantly, this is a true ambidextrous design, which means that any left-handers out there will welcome its symmetrical design and be just as deft with it as any right-hander. You can use it with a claw or palm grip, and the eight programmable buttons give you plenty of opportunities to customize it for your game of choice.

Corsair M55 RGB Pro Gaming Mouse | $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

The M55 RGB Pro Gaming Mouse uses Omron switches that are rated to 50 million clicks, so you should be good for a while. And at 86g it's a light little mouse too. For once the built-in lighting isn't too distracting either, with the back logo being the main recipient of the RGB love, which is generally hidden below your palm, depending on which grip you're using.