Giveaway: Win a copy of ARMA X: Anniversary Edition

You can't run Arma 3 , but you want to get into military simulation? Or maybe you're ready to try to survive the horrors of DayZ ? If you're ready for a history lesson, PC Gamer is giving 30 readers Arma X: Anniversary Edition: the entire Arma and Arma 2 collection from Bohemia Interactive, including each game's expansions, original soundtracks, and more. All you have to do to win is like us.

On Facebook, that is. Just fill out this simple form at PC Gamer's Facebook page . Entries must be submitted by Oct. 13, and you must be 18 or over to be eligible. Thirty winners will be selected and given Arma X: Anniversary Edition for Steam. One entry per user, and this promotion is valid only for US readers. Good luck!