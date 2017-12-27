Get five festive Overwatch loot boxes for free until January 1

Overwatch players can unwrap a late Christmas present if they log into the game before January 1. Blizzard has stuffed everybody's stockings with five free loot boxes, which in real money would cost £3.99/$4.99.

The crates will contain a selection of the 150 items from the Winter Wonderland event . What you really want is one of the seven holiday skins—there's one each for Ana, Bastion, Junkrat, Sombra, Hanzo, Soldier 76 and Roadhog.

🏷: The Overwatch Community❤️: The Overwatch TeamHAPPY HOLIDAYS!Enjoy five Winter Loot Boxes on us! 🎁(Unwrap yours before January 1.) pic.twitter.com/Au68KWlkcFDecember 25, 2017

The Ana one is my favourite: there's something about that never-blinking owl face that strikes terror into the opposing team.

I haven't actually played Overwatch in December, but these free loot boxes seem like a decent excuse to jump in and play a few rounds. I'll probably have a go at the seasonal Yeti Brawl too, which pits five Meis against one particularly angry Winston on a reskinned Nepal map.

And if you want to see what all the fuss is about, Overwatch is half price (£16.99/$19.99) until January 2.