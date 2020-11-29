Get $300 off this gaming PC with an RTX 2060 graphics card

Black Friday is a distant memory, gone like tears in rain, like dust in the wind, but the deals just won't quit. Over at Newegg you can pick up this pre-built gaming PC, the dramatically named Skytech Archangel 3.0, which is lacking in some areas, but generally a very decent mid-range build. If you wanna play at 1080p, and maybe 1440p depending on the game, this PC will happily oblige.

For $899.99, which is a very tidy saving of $300, you get a Ryzen 5 2600X processor, an NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 500GB SSD, fans with RGB lights (essential, of course), Windows 10 Home, and built-in Wi-Fi. The case also has an LED strip to complement your RGB fans, and a tempered glass window so you can see all your shiny new hardware whirring away inside.

The CPU in this build is a couple of generations old, so you might need to upgrade soon. But regardless, this is a nice price for a 20-series RTX card, which will let you enable ray tracing in supported games.View Deal

The RTX 2060 is at the lower end of NVIDIA's 20-series range, but it's still a quality GPU. It's great for 1080p gaming (and sometimes 1440p, if the game in question isn't too demanding), the performance is great, and the price point is very low. We reviewed the RTX 2060 last year and awarded it 88%, which you can read here if you want a more in-depth analysis of its strengths and weaknesses.

Alas, there is a downside. The Archangel 3.0 is lacking slightly in the CPU department. It's not that the Ryzen 5 2600X is a bad chip; it's just getting a little old. You'll still be able to play graphically intensive games at 1080p, but you may notice a bottleneck in some that squeeze a lot out of the CPU. But hey, you can always upgrade, and this is a nice pre-build to start with.