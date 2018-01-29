Get an Asus 17.3-inch gaming laptop with a GeForce GTX 1070 and G-Sync for $1,399

Cryptocurrency mining has pushed up the price of graphics cards at the moment, though if you're shopping for a laptop, you can still get a burly GPU at a fair price. Case in point, this Asus ROG Strix 17.3-inch laptop (GL702VS-AH73) with a GeForce GTX 1070 is on sale at Newegg for $1,399 today.

Granted, buying a graphics card for a desktop PC is usually cheaper than buying an entire notebook. But if you're in the market for a gaming laptop anyway, you'll find that prices are still where they should be.

In this case, the GL701VS-AH73 pairs the GeForce GTX 1070 with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor and 12GB of DDR4 memory—a solid foundation for gaming on the laptop's native 1920x1080 display, which also supports G-Sync.

For storage, it has a relatively small capacity 128GB SSD, supplemented with a 1TB HDD (7,200 RPM).

Connectivity options consist of a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.0 ports, a Thunderbolt port, GbE LAN port, mini DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, and a combo audio jack.

Compared to burly gaming laptops, this one is thinner and lighter than most—it measures 30.4mm (1.19 inches) thick and weights 2.9kg (6.4 pounds).

You can grab this laptop on sale here.

