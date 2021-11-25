Get a £350 gaming chair free with select Razer Blade gaming laptops

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup, don't mind going portable, and you're in the market for a new gaming chair, this deal is just for you. Currently, you can nab a Razer Iskur gaming chair (RRP £350) for free when you buy selected Razer laptops from eBuyer. Look for the listings with the green sticker if you want to take advantage of this bundle.

The laptops on offer range from a Razer Blade 17 which boasts an RTX 3080 8GB, i7 11800H 2.3GHz CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD, to the slightly more humble Razer Blade 15 with an RTX 3070 8GB, i7 10875H 2.3GHz CPU, with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

As the more expensive of the two examples, the Razer Blade 17 offers a more powerful graphics card, a Rocket Lake CPU, and the NVMe SSD offers more speedy loading times. Having said that, both of the machines mentioned above should play most modern games on ultra settings. So if you do decide to take the plunge, your decision will largely come down to budget.

These selected Razer laptops come with a free Razer Iskur gaming chair, so you can game in comfort, wherever you are. Laptops range from the 15 - 17-inch models and come equipped with Nvidia's 30-series graphics cards.

The Razer Iskur gaming chair itself comes with an adjustable ergonomic lumbar support system, as you'd expect from any gaming chair in 2021. It also boasts 4D armrests, meaning you can move them around to find the perfect fit for your posture. In fact, you can see how we rated this particular gaming chair in our Razer Iskur review.

Alternatively, if you want a laptop purely for portability and have no interest in anchoring yourself to one location with a gaming chair, the deal below might be more up your street.

