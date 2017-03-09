Get a Dell Inspiron 15 7000 gaming laptop with GTX 1050 Ti for $750

We've been seeing some pretty good deals on gaming laptops lately, including budget systems like the MSI 15.6-inch laptop we pointed out yesterday. Today's deal is even better than that one—it's for a Dell Inspiron 15 7000 laptop with a better GPU, more SSD storage, and a cheaper price tag.

Dell has its Inspiron 15 7000 line marked on sale. This particular configuration runs $833, but if you apply coupon code EXCLUSIVE10, it will drop the price by 10 percent to little under $750.

Here's a rundown of the pertinent specs:

15.5-inch Full HD 1080 anti-glare TN display

Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor

8GB DDR4L-2400 memory

256GB solid state drive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GDDR5 GPU

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Connectivity options include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, three USB 3.0 ports, and HDMI output. It also has a Noble lock slot, 2-in-1 SD card reader, GbE LAN port, headphone/mic port, and a 6-cell (74 Whr) battery.

There are two color options available—black and what Dell calls Beijing red. Both cost the same.

You can grab the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 here, and remember to input the coupon code.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.