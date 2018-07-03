Get a Dell gaming desktop with a 6-core CPU and GeForce GTX 1060 for $700

Over at Dell, you can grab an Inspiron Gaming Desktop with a Core i5-8400 processor and GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB) for $699.99 today. That's $150 off its list price. Just as importantly, it's a capable configuration for 1080p gaming.

The Core i5-8400 is a 6-core/6-thread CPU clocked at 2.8GHz to 4GHz, with 9MB of L3 cache. Combined with a GeForce GTX 1060, which even though it's the 3GB version and not the 6GB model, there's enough grunt here for a respectable gaming experience. Usually at this price range we see a GeForce GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti.

Other specs include 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM (upgradeable to 32GB), a 1TB hard drive (7200 rpm), and onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity.

Go here to grab this deal.

