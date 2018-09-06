Get a Dell desktop with a Core i5-8400 and GeForce GTX 1060 for $790

You don't have to spend a fortune buying or building a gaming PC, so long as you're not looking to play at 4K with all the eye candy cranked up, with ray tracing to boot. If you plan to play at 1080p, there are some good cheap gaming PCs out there. One that falls into the 'under-a-grand' cateogry is this Dell Inspiron desktop that's on sale at Newegg today.

It's priced at $789.99, with no promo codes or mail-in-rebates mess with. We've highlighted this desktop line before in various configurations. This particular one sports a Core i5-8400 processor (6 cores, 2.8GHz to 4GHz, 9MB L3 cache, 65W TDP) paired with 8GB of RAM.

This model also has a GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics cards and 1TB hard drive (7200 rpm). You could always add a solid state drive and relegate the HDD to backup chores, if you want faster storage.

Go here to get this deal.

