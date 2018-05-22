Get 75 percent off Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 on the Humble Store

Dark Souls Remastered is due this Friday, May 25. To mark the occasion, the Humble Store has both sequels, Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3, on sale with a 75 percent discount. Visit Lothric and/or Drangleic on the cheap from now through Thursday at 10am PST/6pm BST.

As you might have spied last month, Dark Souls' Prepare to Die PC edition was removed from sale in preparation for the reworking—which is why Humble's discounts focus on its sequels.

Otherwise priced £30/$40, Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin is now going for £7.50/$10. Dark Souls 2 is my least favourite of the series, but that's mostly because I adore the first and third. And for every instance of jarring level design or incongruous enemy placement here, there's the odd brilliant boss fight—not least Looking Glass Knight, which is one of my all-time favourites.

Dark Souls 3, on the other hand, is now on sale for £10/$15 (otherwise £40/50). With Hidetaka Miyazaki back in charge—having skipped DS2 to focus on PS4-exclusive Bloodborne—Dark Souls 3 marks a wonderful conclusion to the brutally-challenging, action RPG series. It's faster and more aggressive, and all the better for it. Pontiff Sulyvahn still haunts my dreams.

If you fancy Dark Souls 3's Deluxe Edition, it costs £26.99/$38.24 (55 percent off) and comes with both The Ringed City and Ashes of Ariandel DLC. Check out Humble's Dark Souls discounts in full here.