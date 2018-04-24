Dark Souls: Remastered is half-price for owners of the original PC game after all

In January, despite some confusion, Bandai Namco assured us existing owners of the original Dark Souls would not receive money off its incoming Remastered edition. Now, the publisher has confirmed that they will.

Billed as a "loyalty discount", owners of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition can pick up Dark Souls: Remastered at half-price when it hits Steam on May 25, 2018.

Moreover, the Prepare to Die Edition—which costs £20/$20 at present and comes with the base game's DLC—will be removed from Valve's digital storefront entirely as of May 9. It will however remain playable for existing owners.