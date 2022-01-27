How to solve the lantern riddles in Genshin Impact

Stuck trying to solve the lantern riddles in the Genshin Impact Wondrous Shadows event? The Fleeting Colors in Flight kicked off on January 25, alongside the arrival of both Zhongli and Ganyu 's banner reruns, and will run until February 12. Taking part in the event will give you the chance to snag all sorts of goodies, such as Primogems and even a free four-star Liyue character.

Wondrous Shadows is just one of the four events available during The Fleeting Colors in Flight. So if you're ready to jump straight in and find the solutions to the lantern puzzle, here's what you need to know about Genshin Impact Wondrous Shadows.

How to unlock The Fleeting Colors in Flight event

To take part in this Liyue event, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 28 and be up to date with the most recent Archon quests—that's Chapter 1: Act 3, A New Star Approaches and Interlude Chapter: Act 1, The Crane Returns on the Wind. If you meet all the requirements, you can jump straight in.

Genshin Impact Wondrous Shadows: How to solve the lantern riddles

The Wondrous Shadows minigame presents you with lanterns of varying shapes which you then need to turn and rotate so the shadow they cast makes the silhouette of a specific object. You can rotate the lantern in any direction and while the concept sounds simple, the solutions can be tricky to figure out.

Here are the solutions to the first six lantern riddles (check the video above for a visual aid):

First riddle solution: Censer

Censer Second riddle solution: Ship

Ship Third riddle solution: Kite

Kite Fourth riddle solution: Mountain

Mountain Fifth riddle solution: Scales

Scales Sixth riddle solution: Mora

The challenge rewards for each riddle give you Primogems, Affluence Talisman, and Mora for your trouble.