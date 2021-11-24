Wondering how to unlock the Slumbering Court domain in Genshin Impact? Now that version 2.3 is here, there's a new domain to explore, as well as a chance to wish for Eula and Albedo if you missed their previous banner runs.

Even if you spotted the undiscovered Inazuma domain on your map, you might be scratching your head when it comes to finding it. Luckily, this guide will point you in the right direction. So without further ado, here's how to unlock the Genshin Impact Slumbering Court domain now that the 2.3 update is here.

Image 1 of 2 The point where the cliff lowers, next to the broken wall. (Image credit: miHoYo) Image 2 of 2 The point where the cliff lowers, next to the broken wall. (Image credit: miHoYo)

How to unlock the Slumbering Court domain

The Slumbering Court domain is located in Inazuma, on Seirai Island. It's found on the island directly north of Amakumo Peak—where you find the Electro Oceanid boss at the end of the Seirai Stormchasers world quest—and just northeast of Koseki Village.

You might be tempted to fast travel to the closest waypoint and head south when looking at the map. The domain marker on the map is pretty misleading, though, so you'll need to head to the northeast of the marker to find a way to the area in which the domain entrance is located.

From the waypoint, head east around the cliffs along the beach until you reach a point where it lowers, next to a broken wall. You'll know if you're in the right place as you'll find a tile puzzle on the ground, protected by a couple of Hillichurls. From here, follow the path up the slope a short distance until you see the red Time Trial challenge marker on your left, next to an Electrogranum.

Standing next to the challenge marker, look back towards the path as it continues up the slope, and you should see a gap at the base of it, next to a dead tree. The screenshots and gif above should help out if you're having trouble finding it. Head down into the cave, and you'll find the Slumbering Court domain entrance on your right.