Everything you need to know about Paimon in Genshin Impact

Who is the Genshin Impact Paimon voice actor? Before we get to that, a bit of context: In Genshin Impact, we take the role of the Traveler, a warrior from another world that ends up separated from their brother or sister (depending on who we choose as a playable character) and wandering lost and alone through the vast lands of Tevyat.

Right after our journey begins we get introduced to our cheerful and funny companion, little Paimon. But, who exactly is Paimon in Genshin Impact, and why are they so important? Here's everything you need to know about your little helper.

Genshin Impact Paimon: Voice actor, background, and everything else you need to know

An apparent homage to Navi in the Zelda series, not much is known about Paimon. Born on June 1 of an undisclosed year, Paimon loves food, enjoys making up and is sometimes borderline rude: They even called Venti a “Tone-Deaf Bard”. Aside from that, this blonde-haired demon is quite outgoing and, even if she’s quite greedy, her heart is in the right place and she runs to aid others without a moment's hesitation.

Paimon is the undisputed mascot of the Genshin Impact brand. Paimon is the social media profile account for the game on Twitter, and is voiced in the game by Aoi Koga in Japanese, and Corina Boettger in English.

The fans’ reception of the character is pretty mixed: Some love her inherent cuteness, but others find her bossy personality and them always talking in the third person. James, for instance, thinks "Paimon is a shrill toddler fairy, a consistently stupefied echo rattling around in a porcelain doll, the funny guy your friend knows whose idea of comedy is light bullying but with wings and a voice pitched so high it genuinely hurts to listen to sometimes." Ouch. Some even theorize that Paimon is actually the villain of the game, the Unknown God.

The lack of background for the character and the fact that there’s no other being like her in the entire game makes a lot of fans feel wary of Paimon, and to be honest, her behavior can be suspicious. People attribute their suspicions to a particular situation in a quest where she gets unexpectedly greedy about a magical powerful sword and the fact that the Unknown God uses a technique that really resembles Paimon’s hairclip early in the game.

Ah yes, she also shares her name with King Paimon, one of the many spirits of hell serving Lucifer in some myths. I don’t know what to tell you, I just see a series of unfortunate coincidences. But hey, I have been mistaken in the past (I’m watching you, Airy).

But whether she’s a demonic overlord masquerading or if she’s just a bossy little fairy, for me she’s a wonderful companion and a good friend to tag along across our long journey, with witty banter between them and your protagonist. Either way, Paimon's here to stay, for now.