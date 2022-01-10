Wondering how to get the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact? It's one of the rewards for completing the world quest Hyperion's Dirge in the new Enkanomiya region, and it can be tricky to figure out where you need to go to progress. This item is required to continue Clymene's quest, The Phaethons' Syrtos.

You need to collect at least 15 Genshin Impact key sigils from Enkanomiya, so it's a good idea to hunt around for those first. They're similar to the Electroculus in Inazuma , and a marker will show up on your mini-map whenever you get close to one. If you're ready to get started, here's how to complete the Hyperion's Dirge world quest and get the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact.

How to start the Hyperion's Dirge world quest

Head to the waypoint west of Dainichi Mikoshi—the one closest to the world boss marker—and you should see two torches ahead of you when facing east. Use a Pyro skill to light them, then pass through the gap behind the treasure chest to find Aberaku. Once you've spoken to him, you'll need to head to three different locations in Enkanomiya to collect fragments of his soul.

Image 1 of 4 Aberaku's initial location where you pick up the quest. (Image credit: miHoYo) Image 2 of 4 Temple Inquiry location. (Image credit: miHoYo) Image 3 of 4 Serpent's Heart Inquiry location. (Image credit: miHoYo) Image 4 of 4 Narrow Inquiry location. (Image credit: miHoYo)

How to obtain the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact

The Temple Inquiry location is over to the east, just north of the central waypoint on the Evernight Temple island. Use the key sigils on the blue offering stones here, and Aberaku will appear. After some lengthy dialogue, defeat the three enemies within the time limit. Speak to Aberaku again and you'll complete this step of the quest.

The Serpent's Heart Inquiry location is—you guessed it—on The Serpent's Heart island to the south. Use the waypoint on the southern side of the main island (not the one at the very bottom) and head directly east of here. Again, you need to use the key sigils at the offering stones found here and Aberaku will show up once more. Defeat three more enemies within the time limit and speak to Aberaku again to complete this step.

For the final Narrow Inquiry location, head to The Narrows to the northwest of Dainichi Mikoshi. Look for the waypoint at the northwest corner of the island, then head northeast. The screenshots above should help you out if you get stuck. Use key sigils on the offering stones here, speak to Aberaku when he appears, then defeat the three enemies. Talk to him again to complete this quest.

With all three offerings collected, head back to Aberaku at his original location at Dainichi Mikoshi and use the offerings at each of the pedestals. Head to the top of the Dainichi Mikoshi and speak to Aberaku for the final time to receive the Divine Bridle.