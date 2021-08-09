Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora is coming to Fortnite

We've officially got enough Marvel characters in Fortnite to justify our own civil war, to say nothing of DC's growing cast. Gamora, the green-skinned alien warrior from Guardians of the Galaxy, is coming to Fortnite as a new skin, and we've got a ton of details on when, how many V-bucks she'll cost, and how rad she looks.

For those who've been living under a rock, Gamora is a character in the Marvel canon, the forcibly adopted daughter of the cruel Thanos. She spent her formative years working for the mad Titan. She ended up joining the Guardians when her path crossed with Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and later Drax.

Last we saw in Avengers: Infinite War and Endgame, Gamora was sacrificed by Thanos in order to gain the Soul Stone, needed to wrap up the whole quest for ultimate power. Her past self ended up figuring out what happened in Endgame (it's complicated), and joined against Thanos in the big final battle, reuniting with the Guardians, albeit missing years of context and relationship building.

Gamora is arriving in the Fortnite item shop on August 14 at 8 PM ET. Funny enough, she's the third Guardian of the Galaxy to hit Fortnite, following Chapter 2 Season 4's inclusion of Groot, and Star-Lord all the way long, long way back in Chapter 1 Season 8.

Gamora Fortnite skin: First look

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Gamora is decked out in a white suit, a frequent outfit seen in the comics. Her other cosmetics include a gray cloak back bling, the "godslayer" glideboard, and coolest of all, the "godslayer" pickaxe sword. Fans will recognize that as the collapsible sword Gamora wields in both Guardians films. Think Soul Calibur's Ivy, but actually dressed like a sensible person.

How much will Gamora's Fortnite skin cost?

There's no official info yet on how many V-bucks Gamora will cost, but odds are that Epic will sell both the skin alone and bundled with the other cosmetic items. Expect the skin to land somewhere between 1,200 - 2,000 V-bucks, and the bundle to land somewhere closer to 2,000 - 2,500.

How to get the Gamora Fortnite skin early

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As is tradition, Epic is holding a special competition for players looking to flex their competitive mode muscles. The Gamora Cup is being held on August 11. Here's a rundown of what you need to know:

- It's a duos cup, so bring a friend.

- You'll have three hours to earn as many points as you can through 10 matches.

- Each region's top performing team will earn the Gamora skin and back bling, and anyone who scores at least 8 points will earn a "Daughter of Thanos" spray seen in the picture above. You can check out the official rules here.

Don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides and news section for more challenge walkthroughs and details on the latest skins. We've got video of the Ariana Grande Rift Tour concert in case you missed it last week.