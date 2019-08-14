When and where to watch Gamescom: Opening Night Live

Gamescom: Opening Night Live is a new addition to Europe's big videogame convention, and creator Geoff Keighley says that more than 15 publishers are showing up with "new content and announcements" for Monday's livestream.

As usual with Keighley's events, Hideo Kojima will be there with a Death Stranding preview. There still hasn't been a proper PC announcement, though speculation increased after it was delisted as a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

We'll also be at Gamescom, which starts in full on August 20, reporting from the floor. Here's when and how to watch the show that'll kick it all off:

When is Gamescom: Opening Night Live? Gamescom: Opening Night Live will be streamed live on Monday, August 19 at 20:00 MESZ local time. Here are some other common timezones: Pacific: 11 am

Central: 1 pm

Eastern: 2 pm

UK: 19:00 You can find out when it'll air in your timezone here.

What platforms is Opening Night Live streaming on? The show will be streamed on Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer. Other streams, including streams in sign language, will be listed on the Gamescom website.