Full Throttle Remastered release date confirmed

It's been 22 years (yes, really) since LucasArts' Full Throttle first graced our screens, and over a year since Tim Schafer and Double Fine announced it was getting remade in shiny high definition. It wasn't until December last year that we received the first footage of modernised Ben Throttle et al, however the reimagined graphic adventure game now has a launch date—April 18.

The remaster is set to feature "all-new, high resolution, hand drawn artwork", complimented by reworked audio and music. Similar to Double Fine's recent remakes of Day of the Tentacle and Grim Fandango, however, players will have the option to experience or re-experience the '95 classic in its original form should they desire—a setting which can be toggled on and off at will.

Here's another look at the footage that landed late last year:

If pre-orders are your thing, digital distributor GOG is offering a 20 percent discount on the game's £10.99/$14.99 base price, and has also launched a Double Fine-themed sale which sees as much as 80 percent off select games for the next six days.

Full Throttle Remastered is due April 18, 2017.