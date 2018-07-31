T'was the week before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a launch date was stirring, in Mode 7's house.
Last December, a few days before Santa's visit, Mode 7 pushed its lovely-looking, once-due-in-2016 Frozen Synapse 2 back to an undermined date this year. We're still without something concrete, but the developer tells us today that "Frozen Synapse 2 should come out in August." Which is soon. Yay.
Here's 32 minutes of new in-game footage wherein the devs (in their own words):
- Lose to one of the worst units in the game because I forgot it was carrying a gun.
- Perform a daring raid on an enemy base and then forget to look for money while I'm there.
- Casually hand over powerful artefacts to militant religious extremists and get myself into debt repeatedly.
For more Frozen Synapsing, revisit the time Frozen Synapse 2 spilled murderous techno factions all over the PC Gamer Weekender livestream. That took bloody ages to clean up.
For even more Frozen Synapsing, here's the strategy games of 2018—a PCG-approved list that we published at the start of the year that includes its second outing, and select genre stablemates.