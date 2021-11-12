Where to find Casa Bella in Forza Horizon 5

Looking for the Casa Bella house in Forza Horizon 5? There are several photo challenges to complete in the latest Forza instalment. One tasked you with searching the map for the Star 27 mural and snapping a photo with a sports car, but the Casa Bella photo challenge is thankfully a bit simpler.

There are plenty of houses to find on Forza's Mexico map, and these, in turn, can help with fast travel . Barn Finds are back too, but if you want to get up to speed with the Casa Bella photo challenge, this guide has you covered. Here's the Forza Horizon 5 Casa Bella location.

Forza Horizon 5 Casa Bella location: Where to do the photo challenge

The Casa Bella photo challenge requires you to take a photo of any car in front of the house in question. It's easy enough—provided you know where to find the house in question.

The Casa Bella house is located in the Baja California region, just north of Mulegé It's the first house you'll get during the campaign. It's free, too, so you don't have to worry about forking out your hard-earned CR for it. If you're having trouble finding it, filter the map to show only houses. The map below should help you pinpoint its exact location.

(Image credit: Playground Games)

It's a small house, so it's easy to miss. Look out for a narrow pink building and park up in front of it, ready to take the shot. Enter photo mode, take the photo—obviously making sure the car is in the picture—and that's it. With the challenge completed, you'll be rewarded with the Forza Link Phrase, 'Welcome to Mexico'.