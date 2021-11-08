If you're wondering how to unlock fast travel in Forza Horizon 5, or you want to cut down on those fast travel expenses, you've come to the right place. Part of the joy of Forza is driving around and exploring all the map has to offer, but there are times when you might prefer to fast travel to certain events.

If you're here in preparation for the official release on November 9, here are the unlock times . Alternatively, our Forza Horizon 5 cars list makes for good browsing while you wait. But if you're ready to get stuck in, here's how to unlock fast travel in Forza Horizon 5 and cut down on the overall cost.

Forza Horizon 5 fast travel: How to unlock and travel anywhere

When you first start out, fast travel is limited. You can fast travel to houses you own as well as specific festivals. If you're unsure how to go about buying a house, drive to the property you have your eye on and 'view' it—if there's no option to buy, you may need to unlock events in the area first. Other than that, you'll need to drive there the old-fashioned way—at the beginning, at least.

To unlock the ability to fast travel anywhere on the map, you need to fork out a tidy 2 million credits for the Buenas Vistas property in the Baja region. It is a lot, but this will let you fast travel to any road on the map.

To access the house, you need to unlock the Horizon Festival in the Baja region before the option will show up.

How to fast travel for free in Forza Horizon 5

The price of fast travel can add up quickly, and you might find yourself struggling to keep up with costs if you fast travel too much. Luckily, there are a couple of ways you can fast travel for free.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

You can set one of the properties you own as Home, which allows you to fast travel to that location at no cost.

The second option is to break any Fast Travel boards you find. Each one will permanently reduce your fast travel cost, and getting all 50 will reduce your travel costs to zero. These Fast Travel boards are marked on the map by a purple icon with a white lightning symbol.