Where to find the Star 27 mural in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 Star 27 Mural location
Looking for the Star 27 mural location in Forza Horizon 5? It's one of the many challenges you'll face while playing through the latest instalment. And as it's one of the easier tasks to accomplish—providing you know where to look—there's no reason not to tick it off your list.

Of course, there are plenty of Forza Horizon 5 cars to get excited about. And even if you've explored every corner of the map, there's still plenty to keep you busy in and around the Horizon Festival. If you've got the Mural Compass challenge on your list of things to do, I've got you covered. Here's the Forza Horizon 5 Star 27 mural location, as well as what you need to do to complete the challenge.

The Mural Compass is one of the photo challenges in Forza Horizon 5. You're tasked with locating the Star 27 mural and snapping a photo of it. You'll need a Modern Sports Car to complete the challenge, though, as the photo must have the car included in it.

While that may seem simple enough, the difficulty of this challenge is finding the mural itself. From the Casa Bella house, located in Mulege—this is the first house you get in the game—turn left, then left again to pass under the Heroica Mulege archway. Pass through this, then look out for the next left turn.

Keep following this road, and you'll soon see the brightly coloured mural on the side of a building to your right. Park in front of it so the car is in the shot—as in the image above—then snap the photo.

That's all you need to do to complete the Mural Compass photo challenge, and you'll be rewarded with the Forza Link Phrase 'Beautiful'. Good job.

