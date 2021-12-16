Fortnite Winterfest 2021: Everything you need to know

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is here, along with a bevy of new skins to celebrate the holidays, some new cosmetics to compliment your locker, and even new Spider-Man skins, including the real reason for the season: Zendaya.

Fortnite Winterfest tends to be one of the battle royale game's biggest draws each year, pulling out all the stops. For Fortnite Chapter 3, we've already got a majority of the map covered in gentle snow and Christmas lights, so we're off to a good start.

Like previous years, you can expect to receive presents on each day of Winterfest, making it a smart idea to return each day.

We're here to spell out everything you can expect during Fortnite Winterfest 2021, including when it starts, when it ends, skins, challenges, and more. Read on for the full guide.

When does Fortnite Winterfest 2021 start

Fortnite Winterfest starts on December 16 and ends on January 6, so odds are it's already started if you're reading this. Unlike actual Christmas, you don't have to wait.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 skins

'Twas the Fortnite before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a sentient banana. Jonesy had hung stockings by the chimney with care, in hopes that Sgt. Winter would soon be there. Krisabelle and Blizzabelle were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of Polar Peely danced in their heads.

Anyway, here's every new holiday-themed skin you'll find being sold or earnable during Fortnite Winterfest.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Epic Games) Polar Peely Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Epic Games) Blizzabelle Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Epic Games) Krisabelle Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic's official blog says there will be 14 days of gifts to unwrap in the Winterfest lodge menu. That includes these two outfits, two pickaxes, two wraps, plus a glider, contrail, emote, lobby track, loading screen, emoticon, spray, and banner.

Epic also says that two additional outfits will hit the item shop during Winterfest. These are community-made creations designed by the winners of June's Concept Royale competition, @lbdart and @altacalls.

Fortnite Winterfest: How to get Tom Holland Spider-Man and Zendaya MJ

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Perhaps the biggest attraction during Fortnite Winterfest 2021, the item shop is getting several new Spider-Man skin outfits, including a maskless version that's a pretty convincing recreation of Tom Holland. You can put the mask on or take it off via his built-in emote.

There's also a less-convincing-but-still-neat version of Zendaya as Mary Jane Watson/MJ. Funnily enough, I think this makes Zendaya the first IRL human being to have two separate skins based on different characters they've played, as opposed to previous celebrity skins, which were basically just variant versions of the same people. Fortnite fans will remember her appearance as Dune's Chani.

We've also got new Spider-Man variants based on his various appearances in the MCU. The black version seen above is likely a pull from the universe-flipping No Way Home, and the standard red suit we've seen throughout the most recent films.

These Spider-Man and Zendaya skins will be available in the item shop starting on December 16 at 7 PM ET.

Fortnite Winterfest quest rewards

Players will also be able to complete new Winterfest challenges to earn some additional rewards and bonus XP. A new quest will be added each day during Winterfest. If you complete seven quests, you earn the Snowmando board glider (which comes with two variants), and completing 10 quests gets you the Frosty back bling.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Crew subscribers get the Golden Look board glider to boot, presumably inspired by Mr. Midas himself. All you need to do is be an active subscriber and log into Fortnite during the event.

Playing for two hours in Fortnite Creative Mode will also net you a new spray, emoticon, and two banners.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Winterfest gameplay changes

There's a few gameplay changes added to Fortnite for the duration of Winterfest. Here are the highlights:

Chiller grenades are unvaulted, letting you temporarily freeze enemies caught in the blast radius.

Snowball launchers are unvaulted, letting you rocket exploding snowballs, of course.

Holiday Presents are also back, letting you throw a big grab bag of loot out for friends.

The Sneaky Snowman disguise is back, which lets you conceal yourself in everyone's favorite Christmas decoration designed for being run over.

Sgt. Winter is being added as a new NPC on the map, accompanied by two Red Nosed Rangers. They'll dispense gifts periodically, but they'll also attack you if provoked.

That's all you need to know, so hopefully you have a solid holiday and stay toasty in between all those victories. Check out our Fortnite guides page for more challenge walkthroughs and news on the latest skins. Speaking of Spider-Man, here's how to get web shooters in Fortnite.