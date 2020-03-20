Where to find Deadpool's stuffed unicorn in Fortnite

If you're looking for Deadpool's stuffed unicorn, then look no further. To be honest I'm still a little scarred from the toy's 'star turn' in the first Deadpool movie, so I have mixed feelings about giving it back to the Merc with the Mouth, in all honesty.

Regardless, this is your challenge for the latest week of Fortnite Deadpool skin challenges, which also has you finding the various colourful Fortnite steel bridges across the map. But first is Wade Wilson's missing soft toy, so here's where to find the Fortnite stuffed unicorn in the battle royale menus.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The toy can be found in the new Meowscles area: access it by clicking on the entrance to the top-left of the battle pass menu screen, and then on Meowscles. If this is your first time doing so, you'll be 'treated' to a frankly upsetting cutscene involving a workout regimen and cat litter. Woof.

Anyway, you're here for Deadpool's stuffed unicorn. Provided you've completed all the challenges preceding it, you should see the toy near the buff cat's feet, just below the punching bag. Once that's done you'll be able to tackle the next bridge-based objective, and then you'll be all caught up.

Sadly you'll still be waiting for the skin itself since you'll only get a loading screen for completing these challenges. Still it's good to have everything ticked off an ready for next Friday.