Fortnite Save the World's loot boxes will let you see what's inside them before you buy

Llamas, for some reason, are the loot boxes of the Fortnite world—technically llama pinatas, so you don't have to feel bad about smashing them open to get the goodies out. Today, Epic Games announced that it's changing Llamas purchased with V-Bucks in Fortnite Save the World to "X-Ray Llamas" that will enable players to see what's inside before opting to buy them.

"We believe it’s important that the Llamas you buy have what you want, and that you can earn awesome items just for logging in and playing," Epic wrote. "Previously known as V-Buck Llamas, X-Ray Llamas will now show you the contents before you purchase it. Not interested in what the Llama offers? Simply wait until the daily store refresh and there will be a new selection."

Prices for Llamas will remain the same, and you'll still be able to earn them through gameplay. Any item can drop from even the cheapest Llama, and duplicate prevention rules will apply, meaning that items will not drop if you already own them unless you also own every other item in the same category.

The change means that players will no longer able to purchase multiple llamas at once, but individual items will remain directly purchasable. Mini Llamas and event Llamas are not being changed, since they're earned through gameplay, so you can still "bulk open" them if that's what floats your boat.

X-Ray Llamas put Epic out in front of the loot box controversy that blew up more than a year ago with Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Since then, legislators from numerous countries have called for regulation of loot box sales in games, and in November 2018 the FTC said it would launch an investigation into them, a move the IGDA called a "clear wake-up call to the game development industry."

All existing Fortnite Save the World players will be given five free Llama Upgrade tokens, so they can give the new system a try. The change will go live in the 7.30 update.