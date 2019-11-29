Popular

Fortnite players can get a free animated wrap in the Autumn Queen's community challenge

You've got until December 1 to get the job done.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games is giving Fortnite players something to do over the Thanksgiving weekend in the form of the Autumn Queen's Quest, a community challenge that, if successfully completed, will give all eligible players a free animated wrap. 

It looks pretty swanky!

To get the wrap, the community must collectively earn 2.5 billion (yes, billion) points by 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on December 1. There are three different ways to pick up points:

  • Heal allies with the Bandage Bazooka - 1 point per 1HP healed
  • Revive a teammate  - 2 points
  • Play a match with a friend - 5 points 

At that pace it's going to take some cranking to get the job done, and right now it looks like it could go either way. The quest started at 7 am PT/10 am ET yesterday and, based on this handy-dandy tracker, it's not quite a third of the way to the target yet. Saturday and Sunday will presumably afford more time to put into the effort, and these challenges often get a big push near the end when everyone figures out that they're about to blow it, but it's definitely not a sure thing at this point.

To be eligible for the wrap, you'll have to play at least one match before the challenge is over. Given the co-op focus, you'd probably be well advised to bring a friend along, too. Though that's their plan, isn't it? Dominate your and your friends' weekend with the promise of a shiny new thing. Such is the way of Fortnite.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
