Fortnite item shop: Payback is a stitch with this new skin

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To state the obvious, there is a lot going on with the Fortnite Payback skin. Maybe that makes it a perfect skin for season 10, where nothing on the map is ever quite the same, and everything changes in the blink of an eye.

On the bright side, fashion is meant to go in and out of style, and Payback seems to flaunt it. She's got oni demon masks for braids. She has a zipper over her already muffled mouth. She's wearing enough belts and chains to pass for a secondary character in a Final Fantasy game. She's got it all, plus a spiky back bling that would make any edgy high schooler proud.

Payback is a fairly standard 1,200 V-Bucks in the Fortnite item shop for one day only, so get your revenge while its piping hot.

If you're in need of some help wading through all the Fortnite content out there, allow us. We've got our favorite Fortnite creative codes for players wanting to escape the drudgery of battle royale. If you're diving back into battle royale with the new season, make sure to check out our Season 10 map and loot guide since some significant changes have gone down. And if you just need a good catching up, here's the latest Fortnite update.