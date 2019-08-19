Fortnite Worlds Collide mission: challenge guides and every reward

Fortnite Season X is all about when worlds collide, so the appropriately titled "Worlds Collide" missions have you using a bunch of rifts and meeting up in certain locations. Here's every challenge associated with the Worlds Collide mission, and if they're particularly challenging, we're working on getting some individual guides up for them.

Fortnite Season X Worlds Collide Missions

Here they are! If you see a link, it's because we have a detailed guide after the jump.

Use a Rift (1 total)

Visit a Rift Zone (1 total)

Deal damage to opponents at a mountain top Viking Village (200 total)

Visit a memorial to a Cube in the desert or by a lake (1 total)

Eliminate opponents in the desert (3 total)

Search chests at Loot Lake (3 total)

Consume foraged mushrooms

Fortnite Worlds Collide prestige missions

First, complete all normal Worlds Collide missions. The missions then follow:

Use Rifts (4 total)

Search chests in Rift Zones (5 total)

Eliminate opponents at a mountain top Viking Village or Loot Lake (3 total)

Visit cube memorials in the desert and by a lake (1 total)

Eliminate opponents at Paradise Palms or Fatal Fields (4 total)

Search chests at Loot Lake or Lucky Landing (7 total)

Consume foraged mushrooms in a single match (5 total)

Fortnite Worlds Collide mission rewards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Aside from the XP boost and battle stars, you'll get the Rift Rider glider for completing the normal missions. It's a pretty snazzy way to get around, what with the pink electricity and fluctuating wings.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's five XP boosts to earn, plus a new spray of the Catalyst skin, but completing the prestige missions will earn you a fancy "snowstorm" style for the Catalyst skin, making you look like some sort of ninja who prefers the sunlight.

If you're in need of some help wading through all the Fortnite content out there, allow us. We've got our favorite creative codes for players wanting to escape the drudgery of battle royale. If you're diving back into battle royale with the new season, make sure to check out our Season 10 map and loot guide since some significant changes have gone down. And if you just need a good catching up, here's the Season 10 patch notes.