Fortnite Season X competitive Cash Cup dates, rules, and prize pools

Fortnite's competitive season is always upon us, and even though we kind of just wrapped on the epic World Cup, it's time for you to take another swing at glory—and cash payouts. We've got a rundown of every known competition date, what rules you'll have to stick to, and what the financial prize is.

Fortnite Contenders Solos Cash Cup

Start Date: August 21, 2019, then runs every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until end date.



August 28

September 4

September 11

September 18

September 25



Final Date: October 2

Rules

You must first place in the Contender League in Arena, which requires you to get 2,000 Hype points. This means climbing your way out of the open league first, of course.

The tournament occurs across one round, so you only get that one chance.

Scoring is broken down like this:

Victory Royale: 3 points

Reach top 5: 2 points

Reach top 15: 2 points

Reach top 25: 3 points

Each elimination: 1 point

Fortnite Solo Cash Cup Prize Money

Top 1: $750

Top 2: $450

Top 3: $350

Top 4: $250

Top 10: $200

Fortnite Champions Solo Cash Cup

Start Date: August 22, 2019 -- then every following Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

August 29

September 5

September 12

September 19

September 26

Final date: October 3

Rules

You must first reach the Champion League in Arena mode, which requires a minimum of 6,500 Hype points that you earn in Arena mode.

The tournament occurs across one round, so you only get that one chance.

Scoring is broken down like this:

Victory Royale: 3 points

Reach top 5: 2 points

Reach top 15: 2 points

Reach top 25: 3 points

Each elimination: 1 point

Fortnite Champions Solo Cash Cup Prize Money

Top 1: $2,500

Top 2: $2,000

Top 3: $1,500

Top 4: $1,250

Top 6: $800

Top 7: $550

Top 8: $450

Top 9: $375

Top 10: $300

Top 20: $200

Fortnite Champions Trio Cash Cup

Start Date: August 23, 2019 - Every Friday



August 30

September 6



Final date: September 13

Rules

You must first reach the Champion League in Arena mode, which requires a minimum of 6,500 Hype points that you earn in Arena mode.

The tournament occurs across one round, so you only get that one chance.

The scoring breakdown looks like this:

Victory Royale: 3 points

Reach top 2: 3 points

Reach top 4: 3 points

Reach top 6: 3 points

Reach top 12: 3 points

Each elimination: 1 point



Fortnite Champions Trio Cash Cup Prize Money

Top 1: $5,100

Top 2: $3,900

Top 3: $3,000

Top 4: $2,100

Top 5: $1,500

Top 6: $1,200

Top 9: $900

Top 10: $600

You can read a full list of the Fortnite Competitive Season X rules here.

