Where to find Jennifer Walter's office in Fortnite

Fortnite season 4 is offering up a bunch of Marvel character skins, such as a Wolverine skin and the subject of this guide, the Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk skin. To get She-Hulk, you'll have to complete the Jennifer Walters Awakening Challenges.

The first Jennifer Walters Awakening Challenge asks you to go visit Jennifer Walters' office. Here's where you'll find it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Jennifer Walters' office is located on the west side of Retail Row. You'll recognize it from the sign outside reading "Law Offices of Jennifer Walters PLLC."

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Thankfully, that's it for the first challenge. The second and third challenges for Jennifer Walters are a little more involved, but we've got guides for those, too.

Don't forget that we've also got other Fortnite season 4 challenge guides. There's challenges available for the Wolverine skin that will be available throughout season 4.

You can also find Baby Groot in Fortnite. The cute little guy is a rare back bling, and is just as adorable as he was in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.